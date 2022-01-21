Tame worrying surge in newborn deaths

The Health authorities have done some commendable work in fighting Covid-19 since the first case was confirmed in Kenya nearly two years ago. Today, almost everybody knows about the pandemic and what needs to be done to keep the deadly virus at bay. The focus on this new health scourge has been laudable.

Before this, the health professionals tackled HIV/Aids, demystifying it and providing information to the people on how to protect themselves from it. The health workers deserve kudos for the excellent job of enlightening the people on how to avoid contracting HIV and what to do to live fairly healthy lives if infected.

However, there are other health challenges that appear to have been put on the back burner, with all the emphasis going to dealing with the new diseases. Malaria, which is highly preventable, remains a major health concern, especially in the western and coastal regions. Also, not many people may be aware that there has been a huge surge in newborn deaths in recent years. The statistics by far exceed those of Covid-19 and other pandemics.

In 2020, according to a new study, more than 100,000 children died from preventable diseases before their fifth birthday.

According to a United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) report, there were 62,000 deaths among those under five years, 46,000 infants and 31,000 newborns. Many of the deaths could have been prevented. In contrast, there have only been about 5,500 deaths from Covid-19 in the past two years.

This is a cause for alarm. While the attention paid to the new challenges is laudable, the perennial killers must also be tamed through well-planned interventions.

Kenya is one of the countries that are likely to miss the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals targets if it does not double efforts to ensure that the most vulnerable children survive. After all, children are the country’s future. Every effort must be made to slow down vaccine-preventable deaths through immunisation.