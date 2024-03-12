Tame rogue boda boda to end carnage on roads

The statistics are shocking: One in every three Kenyans who have died in road crashes in the past six years was either riding on a motorcycle or was hit by one. On the spot is the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), which has been trying to rein in rogue boda boda riders as the death toll spirals.

In its 2023-2027 national road safety action plan, NTSA says hospitals now have wards dedicated to motorcycle crash victims. And 80 per cent of the patients at National Spinal Injury Referral Hospital, in Nairobi, are road crash victims.

Motorcycles create jobs and enable Kenyans to access remote places not reachable by motor vehicles. The high unemployment rate among the youth is driving many of them into the booming but highly unregulated boda boda business. But these machines, though having become vital in cargo and passenger transport, are also wreaking havoc on Kenyans.

In the first seven weeks of this year, 219 motorcyclists and passengers were killed with 649 road crash deaths reported up to February 20. The authority blames an inefficient speed and traffic violations management system.

Ironically, a 2008 government policy has fuelled the chaos. The zero-rating of motorcycles of up to 250cc led to a 1,773 per cent increase in the number of registered bikes. NTSA says there were 130,307 motorcycles and hit the one-million mark in 2016, rising to 2,394,317 by 2022. Nine out of 10 motorcycles are used commercially, especially for boda boda services.

This is a Sh1.2 billion daily business with 1.2 million riders earning an average of Sh1,000. Some 5,973 motorcyclists and 2,336 pillion passengers were killed between 2016 and 2022. Crippling injuries have left families with heavy financial burdens and orthopaedic wards full.

Motorcycles contribute to the Sh450 billion annual economic loss from road crashes, more than this year’s financial health budget and almost six times the education budget for primary and secondary schools and 10 times the Sh50 billion allocated for road maintenance.