Tame rising cost of credit

Commercial banks have started a wave of interest rate increases, taking the cue from the market signal sent out by new Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) , Dr Kamau Thugge.

The CBK boss raised the benchmark rate to a near-seven-year high in his first week in office, indicating the regulators’ intention to increase the cost of credit. The decision will, no doubt, have a far-reaching impact across the economy.

Cash is the oil that lubricates the economy. When it is readily available, the economic wheel spins with ease, helping to boost trade and, in turn, generate jobs by supporting businesses. When there is a cash crunch, trade is curtailed, businesses become subdued and the net effect is loss of jobs.

With banks raising their average lending rates to nearly 15 per cent, businesses and individual borrowers will now pay upwards of 20 per cent of principal for loans. Few businesses engaged in legitimate trade can afford such a high cost of funds; many will shy away from the credit market.

Kenyans should brace for a further increase in the cost of living as businesses find it more expensive to supply goods and services. Commercial banks will, on the other hand, continue to report record profits with returns on equity that are the envy of lenders across the world.

Dr Thugge has immense experience in economic management and must have felt that the decision to raise the Central Bank Rate by a whole percentage point at a go was justified. Being at CBK gives him access to a treasure trove of information that helps to guide decision-making from a point of deep knowledge.