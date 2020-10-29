Tame Rift lakes menace

The rising levels of the Rift Valley lakes are, instead of being blessing to the locals from the increasing amount of water, spelling doom for them.

Water is a precious commodity for human sustenance but can also be a destructive force as is often seen when floods wreak havoc on homes and farms around these lakes.

Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes and property worth hundreds of thousands of shillings destroyed as the lakes burst their banks. That is surprising because, in recent years, the lakes have been receding as rivers dried up in most of the Rift Valley, a phenomenon that has been blamed on climate change.

In the northwest, scores of lives have been lost, roads swamped and bridges washed away by floods. Villagers around Lakes Baringo and Bogoria have lost their homes to the raging waters. Also to suffer similar fate are the people living near Lakes Nakuru, Naivasha and Turkana. Homes, schools, businesses and development projects have been swept away and lives terribly disrupted.

Tourism is also threatened as hordes of flamingoes, unable to find the algae they feed on, head elsewhere in search of it.

Naturally, scientists have been racking their brains, trying to find the cause of this phenomenon. Some have blamed it on decades of siltation, deforestation, increased encroachment by humans and unusual rainfall.

Geologists have weighed in with an explanation about tectonic shifts. This is all very good as it signifies determination by the experts to unravel this increasingly destructive natural impediment.

It is, therefore, quite encouraging to note that a group of scientists is on the ground with express instructions from the government to come up with measures to reverse the sorry situation.

The search for solutions should be speeded up to stop the destruction and help to restore normality to the region.