Tame mounting debt to ease national burden

The national debt is proving to be a pretty contentious issue, with politicians trading accusations over who is to blame for the sharp increase in borrowing that is becoming a huge burden to the country.

While the Ruto administration has blamed its predecessor for the reckless borrowing, arguing that it is trying to clean up the mess, it has also admitted taking more loans in the less than one year it has been in power.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance government’s explanation is that it has been forced to honour commitments that had already been made. This is a lame excuse, as the responsibility falls squarely on the incumbent. However, with its Budget having been just passed by the National Assembly, it will be interesting to see whether there will be a slowdown in the dangerously mounting loans.

The country needs financial discipline, which will only be possible through a commitment by those in charge to ensure we live within our means as a nation. This is not the case at the moment. What is even more worrying is the revelation that not all the money that is borrowed in the country’s name ever reaches it. Some of it is diverted to other uses or, as the critics have stated, it is squandered.

The controversy around the Euro Bond which saw former Auditor-General Edward Ouko report that he could not trace the funds raised or the projects sponsored, is a case in point. This may have annoyed his bosses but it was a pointer to the secrecy shrouding the runaway debts that have contributed to the taxpayers being slapped with higher taxes.

It is no wonder then that pressure is mounting for an independent audit of the public debt that has sharply risen to almost Sh10 trillion. This is what has prompted Parliament to review the ceiling to a percentage of the gross domestic product.