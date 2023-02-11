Tame malaria threat from new mosquito species 

Though preventable, malaria remains one of the major killer diseases in the country. Others include pneumonia, cancer and HIV-Aids.

Official statistics indicate there are 3.5 million cases and 10,700 deaths every year, and at the highest risk of malaria is western Kenya, especially around Lake Victoria.

The Health Ministry has put up a credible effort to curb its spread, but the health scare persists.

The problem could get worse with the emergence of a new lethal mosquito species, which breeds in highly populated urban areas all year round.

Experts fear it has the potential to increase the incidence of malaria by more than 50 per cent, which has already been noted in Marsabit; mainly along the Northern Transport Corridor that connects Kenya and Ethiopia.

Urban areas

The new species, Anopheles stephensi, has also been reported in Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan and Djibouti, and is more prevalent in urban areas.

It has been found to thrive in man-made plastic containers in both clean and contaminated water. Urban residents tend to have minimal exposure to malaria, which makes them more susceptible to this new threat.

The World Health Organization has also warned that the new species is resistant to several insecticides that are used to treat bed nets. Poor garbage disposal and water supply hitches facilitate the breeding of the mosquito.

There is a need for intensified surveillance to control the further spread of this new vector. The WHO is also calling for increased cooperation across sectors and national borders and to prioritise research on this deadly vector.

Also, the traditional methods of fighting malaria, including draining pools of stagnant water and clearing bushes to deny the mosquitoes breeding grounds must be continued.

The health authorities should prioritise vaccination, whose pilot trials have shown a lot of promise.