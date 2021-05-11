Tame heavy rains risk

Rain, they say, is a blessing, but that is not always the case. While the water is needed to grow food and other crops and to generally sustain life, it can also be a massively destructive force.

Floods often wreak havoc on the infrastructure, including roads and bridges, whose restoration costs resources that could have gone into the provision of services.

Being continually at the mercy of the elements is a mark of underdevelopment. True, unpredictable occurrences such as hurricanes are known to flatten homes and other buildings even in the developed countries.

However, the perennial floods in various parts of the country are predictable and yet government and political leaders are content to watch the destruction unfold before their very eyes. This is a shame, considering the vast improvement in weather forecasting that enables the weatherman to make accurate predictions.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that the heavy rainfall being experienced across the country will continue. It has cautioned the public to be careful about the high water levels in rivers and also imminent floods. The people have also been alerted that mudslides and landslides are likely to occur, especially in the hilly areas of the Rift Valley.

To be forewarned is to be forearmed. This vital information should be used to mitigate against the consequences of this destructive force of nature. The blessing that is the increased and readily available water should be harnessed for productive use.

However, year in, year out, seasons of excess water give way to drought and acute water shortages. There are sound policies and programmes on what to do with such excess water that are just lying on the shelves. What became of the rainwater harvesting plans and the construction of dams?