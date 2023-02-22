Tame brewing storm over boundary review

Generally, well-conducted elections every five years are the hallmark of our democratic system. A country that has held elections regularly since its Independence 60 years ago should be quite good at it.

Ironically, elections still pose a big challenge to national stability. Electoral cycles often bring the country to the brink of disaster. The worst was the hotly disputed 2007 presidential election that sparked off an orgy of violence in which nearly 1,500 Kenyans perished and hundreds of thousands more were evicted from their homes and farms, mostly in the Rift Valley.

The August 9, 2022 elections did not degenerate into such violence but a dispute over the presidential vote had to be settled by the Supreme Court. However, the major rivals are still flexing muscles over the poll and the country is sharply divided.

It is, therefore, worrying that yet another storm is brewing on the political front that could have serious ramifications. The constituency boundary review is the next battleground. The vital political task after the elections has stalled due to a dysfunctional electoral commission, dispute over a crucial document and bitter supremacy war between political outfits.

Equity

There has been a population upsurge since 2010 when the current 290 constituencies were created. That makes it necessary to review the boundaries to reflect the population growth and guarantee equitable representation and fair distribution of resources. New electoral units should have been created before the last elections, but that did not happen.

The Constitution provides for a review of the names and boundaries of constituencies at least every eight years and not more than 12 years. The last was in March 2012. Nothing can happen now in the absence of electoral commissioners following retirement and resignations after the last elections.