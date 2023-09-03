Tame air pollution to prevent rising deaths

Something many people hardly ever think about, or simply just take for granted now poses a major health hazard. This is air pollution, which has been found to cause many deaths mainly in Nairobi and other towns. The air people breathe is killing them.

Dirty air has been found to be the second biggest cause of death in Africa after non-communicable diseases such as heart illnesses, strokes, cancer, diabetes and lung infections.

A 27-month study conducted in Nairobi has revealed extremely high levels of pollution. The 19 micrograms per cubic metre of air are relatively higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended daily standard. Nairobi’s saving grace is its green spaces such as forests and parks that help to clean the air. But its highest pollution is in the city centre.

Growing urbanisation has also fuelled air pollution. A test conducted on schoolchildren aged below 11 revealed that many had abnormal chests. One of the most glaring examples of this pollution is the Nairobi River and others that carry effluent that is illegally discharged by industries and homesteads.

The threat is compounded by the fact that Nairobi is unable to supply many residents with clean water daily. Some city dwellers get water only once a week. As a result, rely on sources whose water cannot be assured.

Drains in most places are clogged with dirt, as slums face sanitation challenges. The researchers say pollution is the main reason for the increase in hospital admissions and deaths of children from lung infections. Air pollution is the ‘new tobacco’ that kills seven million people a year and harms many more across the world.

Farming, mining, construction, traffic, industrial manufacturing and the burning of waste are the main causes of the new pandemic. Motor vehicles spew large amounts of fumes, most carbon into the air.