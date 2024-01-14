Talk with governors to end ECDE standoff

The Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) programme is a devolved function. This is precisely why the Council of Governors (CoG) has, on behalf of the 47 devolved units, expressed concern over an attempt by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu to unilaterally transfer the section to the national government.

However, this is a positive move that has even been endorsed by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), arguing that the interest of the child should come first. It is quite true that the counties do not have the skilled personnel required to effectively manage the ECDEs, especially in quality assurance.

For their part, the governors have made it clear that while they are not opposed to education sector reforms, as key stakeholders, they should be consulted before such a crucial decision is implemented. They are doing the right thing by seeking talks to resolve the standoff.

CS Machogu recently directed primary school heads to assume control of the ECDE centres. He appeared to be already implementing some of the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party of Education Reforms (PWPER). But all the task force has done, so far, is to present its report to President William Ruto.

This nursery school level, though important as the foundation for education, has over the years not been given the attention it deserves. Apart from half-hearted efforts by the old county councils, many of the nursery schools have been makeshift private entities. They need to be properly funded to strengthen learning from this early stage.

This is a potentially fruitful discussion that should also address other devolved functions still being held onto by the national government. But in the end what really matters is achieving tangible gain for the intended beneficiaries.

Counties should be fully involved in reviewing the education task force proposals to ensure that those implemented make a difference in the lives of the people.