Take terror suspects through due process

The refusal by a terror suspect to leave prison after being cleared of the charges against him is an interesting twist in the fight against the vice. The suspect, a Muslim cleric who was arrested in 2018 on terrorism charges, stunned the country when he chose to remain in the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in Nairobi despite his acquittal, arguing that he is safer behind bars.

However, Sheikh Guyo Gorsa’s stance is hardly surprising, considering the case of terror convict Elgiva Bwire, who disappeared shortly after he was released from the same prison on October 28. He had served a 10-year jail sentence. Police claim that he was planning a retaliatory attack.

Another suspect, Liban Omar, also had short-lived freedom. Mr Omar enjoyed only five minutes of freedom in October 2020, on his release after spending seven years in custody. He had been suspected of involvement in the 2013 Westgate Mall bombing in Nairobi, in which 67 people died.

There are scores of other suspects who have gone missing shortly after being cleared of terrorism-related charges in court. This sends confusing signals about the justice system to those who may have keenly followed the arrest of their kin and the charges preferred against them, their acquittal and subsequent disappearance without any trace.

Even more intriguing is the case of convict Bwire, whose advocate was also abducted and was found days later in a thicket in Mwingi, several hundred kilometres from Nairobi. The relatives of the missing suspects remain in the dark about their whereabouts, though fingers have been pointed at security personnel.