Take stern action to end police brutality

By  Editorial

  • Those who extinguished the lives of the two promising youngsters must be identified and punished severely.
  • Postmortem results indicated the youngsters died of severe injuries due to blunt force.

The protests that rocked a village in Embu following the deaths of two brothers at the hands of police officers epitomise the collective public anger over senseless acts by those in authority.

