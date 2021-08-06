Take stern action to end police brutality

The protests that rocked a village in Embu following the deaths of two brothers at the hands of police officers epitomise the collective public anger over senseless acts by those in authority.

Although Inspector General of Policy Hillary Mutyambai visited the family and ordered thorough investigation into the deaths, the public demands more.

Those who extinguished the lives of the two promising youngsters – Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura – must be identified and punished severely to serve as a warning that the country has no room for extra-judicial killings.

We note that Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua has ordered the transfer of the local police bosses, Emily Ngaruiya and Abdullahi Yaya, but that is a soft administrative action that does not get to the bottom of the matter.

Extra-judicial killings

The major concern is the worsening trend of police brutality. In this incident, the two brothers were seized for flouting Covid-19 rules but instead of being taken through the appropriate disciplinary process, they were killed.

Indeed, postmortem results indicated the youngsters died of severe injuries due to blunt force. This shredded the lie by the area police boss, Ms Emily Ngaruiya that the boys had jumped out of a moving police vehicle, a falsehood that only served to demonstrate the contempt with which the officers hold the citizens.

It is recalled that in the early months of the outbreak of Covid-19, police officers ran amok in enforcing the protocols. Police officers were captured on camera whipping transporters or late-night workers caught up in traffic past curfew hours. Yet, other than mild warnings, those officers were never seized and punished.