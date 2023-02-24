Take steps now to curb worsening food crisis

The National Cereals and Produce Board’s (NCPB) revelation that it has only 50,000 bags of maize in its stores will come as a big shock to many. But of even greater concern is the making of a major crisis as maize flour is Kenyans’ staple food.

The NCPB is the custodian of the strategic national reserves, and unavailability of maize flour means that the country is staring at a crisis. As often happens, queues will begin to form at shops, other retail outlets and markets, as people seek food for their families.

Millers are warning that should the government not intervene, there will be a shortage of maize flour by next month. While in the past millers have scrambled for permits to import maize, they are reluctant to do so due to rising global prices.

Maize flour prices are expected to rise as the country depletes its stocks. Given that a 90-kilogramme bag of imported maize costs Sh6,000,maize flour will likely be unaffordable to many Kenyans. The Agriculture ministry says there are no emergency stocks as the NCPB did not buy maize in the 2022-2023 season, after failing to get money from the Treasury.

Though the government has okayed duty-free importation of 10 million bags of maize, millers have been discouraged by high prices in the global market. Urgent measures are required to cushion consumers from higher prices and shortages. A 2kg packet of maize flour is retailing at Sh180, and is bound to rise.

Maize flour prices had been expected to come down as the country expected 900,000 tonnes of maize imports starting from February 1. This, however, did not materialise due price wars and unfair competition from unscrupulous traders.

But as the crisis heightens, it appears to be business as usual among the key players in government, including at the National Treasury, Agriculture and Trade ministries.

There have been mixed signals, with some officials talking about GM imports, while others want the country to go for the unpopular yellow maize.