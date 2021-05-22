Take governance and citizens’ rights seriously

Events of the past few weeks provide reason for a rethink of the country’s political direction. They are a reality check and a call to action. First, the nullification of the constitutional review process by the High Court presents a major political challenge. This is because the political alignments and plans for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s transition due next year were pegged on the outcome of the constitutional review.

The constitutional review process championed by Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is guided by the objective of expanding the Executive and Legislature, deepening devolution by increasing financial allocations and addressing socio-economic inequalities.

The goal of expanding the Executive aimed at creating powerful positions for many political leaders to ensure more regions are represented in government. The current disposition elicits deep divisions that lead to perennial violent conflicts. Similarly, the proposal to increase the number of constituencies created opportunities for more representation and was, therefore, a tactic to entice various regions to support the changes.

New political order

Arising from the court ruling is the question: what legal and strategic approaches can citizens pursue to change the law?

The second issue is the outcome of the recent by-elections. Strong parties like Jubilee are losing ground to new political outfits. The underlying message is that voters are getting tired with the status quo and yearning for change. Citizens are restive and desirous of a new political order. High-handedness and cartel-like party leadership are causing revolt. Party leaders need to find out what is making their outfits unpopular and seek amends.