Take firm steps to stop perennial highway chaos

The annual reminder of our deficient national transport system is playing out once again, with the traffic madness being witnessed on the main Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

As often happens in the run-up to the Christmas and New Year holidays, travellers have spent many hours stuck in traffic jams.

There are a number of culprits, whose sins of omission and commission are directly to blame for this wasteful mess. Journeys that should take several hours end up consuming more than double the usual time.

Worse, it is the torture of travellers forced to endure the discomfort of sitting in one spot day and night, with traffic at a standstill.

Traffic police cannot feign ignorance as this happens every year, during the holiday rush. Of course they know quite well the notorious sections of all highways where this madness plays out. The highway police patrol teams knew that this was bound to happen again, but did little to stop or manage it.

Employers also contribute to the mess by insisting on releasing their workers at the same time, with just a few days to Christmas, necessitating the rush. Giving some employees a few days off before the peak holiday dates could ease their travel arrangements.

Matatu and bus drivers and other motorists make it worse by refusing to observe road discipline and flouting traffic rules and regulations. Many get off the highway and overlap in a bid to escape, but end up clogging up both sides of the road and stalling all traffic.

What needs to be done to clear this menace is not rocket science. There is a need to improve transport infrastructure by building new as well as expanding and maintaining the existing roads and railways.

A single train can take tens of cars and trucks off the roads and help to enhance transport efficiency. Recent efforts to revamp train services between Nairobi, Kisumu, and Eldoret have shown that a solution is possible.