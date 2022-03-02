Take DP Ruto’s election rigging claim seriously

Deputy President William Ruto, who is visiting the United States as part of his tour that also includes the United Kingdom and Qatar, has called on the international community to help stop attempts at rigging the forthcoming elections in Kenya. Although the general election is still five months away, there have been heightened premature campaigns, especially for the presidency.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is yet to launch the August 9 General Election. But Dr Ruto has not hidden his intention to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and has been aggressively campaigning. This, apparently, is the genesis of the fallout between the two, with the President publicly endorsing ODM leader Raila Odinga to succeed him.

As the second in command, Dr Ruto’s remarks cannot simply be ignored, though he chose a foreign trip to express his concerns. He accused some agencies of the very government that he serves at the highest level of trying to manipulate the poll. He said the unnamed agencies are plotting to use the criminal justice system to influence the vote.

While that could heighten tension in the run-up to the poll, several questions arise. Could the DP be privy to classified information by virtue of either his position in government or experience in past elections? Is the IEBC aware of these claims? Is the DP out to attract sympathy from the international community, especially American leaders, for his presidential bid? Is this the best way to solve an internal problem?

Kenya has, since Independence, held generally free and fair elections. And where there were shortcomings, there was recourse to the courts by the aggrieved parties. The worst was the hotly disputed 2007 presidential poll that sparked an orgy of violence in which 1,500 people were killed and hundreds of thousands of others displaced from their homes and farms.