Take decisive action to avert a national crisis

There have been conflicting signals as the government tackles its first major challenge, which is the Gen Z protests that have resulted in nearly 50 deaths and destruction of property. Such a crisis often turns into a blame game.

Several weeks ago, President William Ruto accused the Ford Foundation, an influential American organisation, of sponsoring the widespread anti-government protests. He even hinted at the possibility of throwing it out.

Interestingly, the focus is now on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, whose aides are being blamed for allegedly undermining the government in which he is a key player. This has led to bitter exchanges between some of DP Gachagua’s allies and senior government officials.

The quizzing by detectives of three of the DP’s close aides on Tuesday over alleged links to the recent anti-government protests is, however, a surprising development. It could be an indication that things are getting out of hand as there is even talk of an impeachment motion against the DP.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) quizzed the aides over allegations of infiltrating and financing the protests that have rocked the country in the past several weeks. President Ruto's reign appeared to be sailing smoothly until he came up with the controversial Finance Bill, 2024, which he later declined to assent to. He then sacked nearly his entire Cabinet, in response to the protesters’ demands.

These developments are casting serious doubts on the efficiency of the national security agencies. Ideally, the President is briefed by these sleuths and for him to have singled out the Ford Foundation, which has had long-standing relations with Kenya, supporting development programmes, he should have been briefed accordingly.