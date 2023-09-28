Take care in launching the digital national ID

The plan to roll out a new national identity card registration has been received with some scepticism. This is understandable, coming after the much publicised Huduma Namba registration that spectacularly flopped after consuming billions of shillings.

Many of the people who queued for long hours at various centres to enrol for the cards have never got them. True. some cards were sent out, but the envisaged gains from the registration were never realised.

This explains the apparent hostility towards the introduction of the new Maisha Namba registration. Some have dismissed it as one of the measures by President William Ruto’s administration to undo predecessor’s projects. The critics see it as meant to erase retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy.

This is why it is essential for the top officials to explain why this new registration is important. A modern identification system is a must to take advantage of the digital era. After all, there is the increasing threat of data theft and abuse. A technically up-to-date system that secures data is needed.

What is disturbing is the mixed signals from the authorities. Some officials have stated that the new registration will be optional, while others have said that all must enrol for the new identity card.

However, it is now official that the government will from Monday begin phasing out the old IDs introduced 28 years ago. A new digitised registration will lead to the issuing of a third-generation national identity, the Maisha Card.

The Department of Immigration and Citizen Services says the current ID card does not meet the international standards for travel documents. These old plastic cards are also not suitable for today's digital economy.

The electronic Maisha Card will first be issued to those who turn 18 and also to replace stolen ID cards.

The government spent more than Sh10 billion on Huduma Namba and had by September 21 issued only 7.3 million cards. While it is optional, the government recommends that all Kenyans gradually switch to the new card, which will cost Sh1 billion to issue.