Tackle starvation threat

What you need to know:

  • The Kenya Food Security Steering Group has also found that 1.4 million people face acute hunger.
  • Pastoralist families now face a difficult choice between feeding themselves and their animals.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the northern and northeastern counties are staring at starvation. The most affected are Marsabit and Mandera, whose leaders have sent out an appeal for assistance.

