Tackle new lake crisis

Lake Victoria and the Rift Valley lakes are a major source of livelihood for the people living in their neighbourhoods and beyond. This is because fishing is a key industry, yielding incomes to boost living standards.

Lately, the people have been grappling with baffling developments on the shores of Lake Victoria. The discovery of mass deaths of fish on the shores and rising water levels are natural occurrences that are of grave concern to residents.

There has been speculation about activities in the lake in the neighbouring countries, especially Uganda, but experts have blamed this on increased rainfall and massive runoff due to human activities around the lake and the rivers that feed it.

This being a shared regional resource, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania should collaborate to find a lasting solution to this new phenomenon that has seen flooding within the vicinity of the lake.

This has, understandably, caused panic among the people, who have never seen this kind of thing before.

The quick explanation by Kenyan scientists of the mass fish deaths, that it’s due to massive pollution of the lake and lack of oxygen, is commendable.

Dead fish not harmful

But even more important is the assurance by Kenya Marine and Fisheries Institute director James Njiru that the dead fish are not harmful, therefore safe to eat as they did not die of poisoning. Prof Njiru said this is not strange, having happened before in Lake Nakuru and Lake Naivasha. Ugandan authorities have also confirmed this.

But this could spark a stampede for the shoreline by locals seeking to collect the dead fish for their own consumption.

It could pose a challenge to fishermen, who risk losing out despite the enormous effort as locals go for the dead fish by the shoreline. If the dead fish attract huge gatherings, there will, of course, be the challenge of flouting Covid-19 safety protocols.

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has also confirmed that Lake Victoria faces overfishing and pollution. This calls for regional co-operation to ensure sustainable use of this huge resource, the smaller fraction of which is in Kenya.