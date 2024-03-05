Tackle healthcare woes

It is a pity that the police brutality meted out to doctors and other health professionals during a recent peaceful demonstration in Nairobi has overshadowed issues of vital importance to the health sector.

Health is a basic fundamental and constitutional right and should never be compromised. Without a healthy population, the country cannot achieve the economic goals it desires. This explains why a substantial amount of the national Budget goes to financing healthcare at the grassroots and the national level.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union has genuine grievances that should be addressed to ease healthcare delivery. They include the plight of the union’s members, whom, it says, are underpaid and lack career progression

The medical practitioners wish to see the government allocate 15 per cent of its budget or about Sh560 billion to solve the problems afflicting the sector. Overdependence on donors and corruption are serious concerns that have been cited as hampering efforts to streamline health service delivery.

This is crucial as the government has pledged to roll out universal health coverage to improve access to quality and affordable medical care for the majority of the citizens.

One of the grouses is that the government has yet to post medical interns seven months after they completed their training, which cost the taxpayer and their families a tidy sum of money. Leaving these well-trained personnel to idle at home for so many months is shameless wastage of a vital resource.