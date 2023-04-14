Tackle fraud in Sh10 billion fertiliser subsidy initiative 

Suspicion that the subsidised fertiliser programme initiated by President William Ruto might have been embroiled in questionable transactions is food for thought.

That the initiative is already being investigated so soon is worrying. Here is a plan the Head of State personally has a keen interest in as part of efforts to solve the perennial food shortage crisis but is seen by those involved as a means to make easy money.

A Nation investigation has revealed suspicious transactions that have alarmed financial sector regulators. They have questioned huge transactions by Mashambani Farm Inputs Eldoret Limited, which was awarded a Sh10.2 billion tender.

Three weeks after the contract was signed, Mashambani received part payment and immediately sent Sh320 million to an individual. This is one of the suspect deals that have been flagged. There are other activities that have caught the eye of the Central Bank of Kenya and the Financial Reporting Centre.

The banking sector regulator and the agency that tracks illicit money have been monitoring the firm’s dealings after huge sums were withdrawn by an individual purporting to have supplied fertiliser packaging bags.

Private gain

It is not clear why they would purchase bags for fertilisers that come already packaged. Interestingly, the firm has denied purchasing bags.

The two agencies are keen to establish if the firm’s directors could have colluded with public officials to embezzle billions of taxpayers’ funds through the fertiliser subsidy programme.

There is a good reason to suspect that money may have been siphoned for private gain. There is also no evidence that the KNTC floated a tender as required by procurement rules before engaging the supplier.

Direct procurement is possible, but the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority must be informed within 14 days. Also raising eyebrows are massive deliveries to the KNTC in less than three months.