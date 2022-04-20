Tackle farmers’ woes

When Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya announced a Sh5.6 billion fertiliser subsidy several weeks ago, there was a sigh of relief among farmers, especially the growers of cereals. The CS’s intervention cut the price of the input from Sh6,200 to Sh2,800, reviving the hopes of farmers on the verge of despair.

However, the farmers’ woes are far from over. There have been complaints that genuine farmers, for whom the subsidy was intended, were being shortchanged by cartels. Desperate farmers now want agriculture officials and the local administration to streamline the distribution of this key input. Fertiliser prices have hit a record high price of Sh6,200 per 50kg bag, up from Sh3,000 in the open market, amid a biting shortage.

Unless this crisis is effectively tackled, some farmers might be forced to grow their crops without fertiliser, leading to a decline in harvest. As the farmers have lately found out, to their chagrin, when it rains it pours. Their efforts are also being hampered by the recent upsurge in fuel prices that has led to shortages and long queues at petrol stations countrywide.

Farmers have decried the huge increases in fuel prices, especially that of diesel, which they need for transportation and on-farm operations. They see the high prices as a setback in the agricultural sector as it is bound to unbearably push up the cost of land preparation and crop management.

The most affected farmers are those involved in the highly mechanised maize and wheat farming. It is a pity that the hard work they put in could go to waste as a result of developments over which they have no control. These include the adverse consequences of climate change, manifested in unpredictable weather and seasons, that make it difficult to plan.