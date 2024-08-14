Tackle crisis of high cost of electricity

The high cost of electricity is a big burden for industries, other businesses and even households. This is an essential service that is pivotal to manufacturing and industrial production, and also enables small-scale enterprises to open for longer hours due to enhanced security.

Parliament has looked into this nagging issue, and there was some hope that something would be urgently done to redress the situation. Last April, the National Assembly passed a motion that triggered an investigation into the current high cost of power. However, the report has yet to be tabled, though the lawmakers barred both the Ministry of Energy and Kenya Power from signing any new deals with independent power producers (IPPs) until the inquiry is completed.

The MPs are not keen on new deals with the IPPs, which have been blamed for the runaway cost of power. The National Assembly’s Committee on Energy has met with various stakeholders in the sector with a view to finding solutions to the crisis. It was expected to conduct an inquiry and present a report to the House in 120 days, detailing recommendations on how to cushion consumers. However, a year and two months have passed without a clear roadmap on how to reduce electricity prices.

The committee has also held discussions with Kenya Power and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority several times on how to tame the high costs, but the recommendations—including breaking up Kenya Power’s near monopoly by allowing IPPs to distribute the electricity they generate and inviting others—have not been implemented. The Electricity Consumers Society of Kenya has cited the main drivers of fluctuating costs as the fuel energy and forex charges.

The parliamentary committee has been grappling with the high cost of terminating the contracts of the 13 IPPs, which would cost Sh264 billion in compensation.

There is a need for the MPs to quickly come up with a tangible plan on how to lower power prices and improve distribution countrywide.