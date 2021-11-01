Tackle climate change to secure global future

The ongoing UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom, underlines the immense global attention to efforts to reverse a catastrophic event.

The growing realisation that climate change spells doom for the world has forced all to forge unity in the search for tangible solutions and their relentless implementation.

Kenya has shown remarkable leadership in East Africa and beyond in the fight against this common enemy. This is precisely why President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Glasgow to join other world leaders at the COP26 meet where nearly 200 countries are represented. The delegates are expected to demonstrate their commitment to drastically cut emissions by 2030.

This will be critical to enabling the planet to avoid devastating extreme weather conditions like heat waves, floods and wildfires. These have intensified in recent years as the climate becomes more erratic and unpredictable.

COP26 also provides an opportunity to assess the effectiveness of the measures being taken to cap temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Britain and Kenya last year launched a joint Year of Climate Action to drive a strategic partnership in the campaign. President Kenyatta is expected to use this opportunity to showcase Kenya’s contribution to combating the scourge in the region.

It’s also commendable that a global icon, Kenyan marathon mega-star Eliud Kipchoge, has been tapped to join the President in Glasgow to press for tangible action to reverse forest loss. Rapid deforestation is one of the acute manifestations of the adverse impact of climate change in Kenya.