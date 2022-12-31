Tackle challenges to meet New Year expectations

After a tough year that many wish to forget, Kenyans are upbeat about the future. According to an end-of-the-year opinion poll, eight out of 10 Kenyans are hoping that the New Year, 2023, will usher in good news, as they strive to improve their well-being. It is hardly surprising that the survey has confirmed 2022 as a terrible year for the country.

The 82 per cent Kenyans, who are optimistic about 2023, bring out the resilience of the people amid tough economic and other challenges. These people are looking forward to having key issues that have given many of them sleepless nights effectively resolved. They include the high cost of living, unemployment and lack of access to quality healthcare.

It is important that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration moves fast to implement its lofty campaign pledges made on the campaign trail for the August 9 General Election. Indeed, this election has been hotly disputed, with bitter friction with the rival Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance. What is crucial, though, is that the Supreme Court pronounced itself on the matter, confirming President William Ruto’s electoral victory.

Slack performance

Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga and his team accepted the verdict, though they said they did not fully agree with it. However, that decision is final. Mr Odinga and his colleagues should now prepare themselves to play an effective role as the opposition.

They must review and criticise the Ruto administration’s slack performance. The August elections once again cemented the country’s reputation as a mature democracy, where the people have a right every five years to elect their leaders from the grassroots to the highest office in the land: The presidency.

The time for the Ruto administration to begin the serious work of nation building is now, at the beginning of its first calendar year at the helm. The Infotrack survey indicates that 52 per cent of Kenyans want the high cost of living tackled as a priority.

Surprisingly, only 16 per cent of those interviewed saw corruption as a serious problem yet this is the illegal avenue through which resources are stolen at the expense of vital projects and programmes. There is no doubt that the new leadership will continue to wage the war against graft, which is already yielding fruit, with the recovery of billions in looted resources.

The President is apparently feeling the heat already, telling off critics for allegedly bullying him over his election campaign pledges. However, he has promised to empower “hustlers”. There is some progress here, with the Hustler Fund being unveiled and it is already issuing loans. There have been complaints, but any new thing comes with its own challenges. It is, however, in the administration’s interest to ensure that it works. Another key pledge is to review the sharing of resources between the county and national governments.

Public debt

One pledge that President Ruto is keen to see implemented is tackling the mounting public debt. A few days ago, the administration decreed that it will abandon some mega capital-intensive projects of the Uhuru Kenyatta administration and concentrate on generating revenue and addressing public debt.

Kenyans will be expecting the Ruto administration to move quickly and revamp the economy. It must also use the recommendations of the task force appointed by the President to streamline the education sector. As schools reopen towards the end of this month, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and his team must move with dexterity to ensure that consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions are mitigated.

An unpopular decision that should be reviewed is the scrapping of boarding schools for some grades. The education authorities have explained that this is meant to enhance parents’ involvement in their children’s learning. They have also clarified that the boarding facilities in the remote arid and semi-arid regions will be maintained.

However, even in the better-endowed areas, learners with disabilities need boarding facilities, without which they would be hugely disadvantaged. The biggest problem is the rush to implement this without addressing the inherent woes.

While the onus is on the Ruto administration to deliver the goods, the opposition must also play a constructive role. After all, both are called to leadership to work for the people and guide them towards economic prosperity.