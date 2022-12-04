Tackle challenges to ease CBC implementation





























The nagging question on where to locate the junior secondary school may have been resolved to the satisfaction of all the stakeholders, but there are still some challenges hampering the smooth rollout of the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

They include the need to hire more teachers and the huge cost of building more classrooms. As the nearly 1.3 million Grade Six candidates prepare to return to their current primary schools to begin the next stage of their academic development, the education authorities, and school heads will, hopefully, be seriously addressing all the shortcomings. The road to the CBC will be tested due to the lack of adequate capacity. The Ministry of Education should quickly provide guidelines on how the transition will be implemented.

It is, therefore, commendable that the government has pledged to hire 30,000 teachers in January. It will, of course, be a drop in the ocean, but it is a laudable step. And to make them and the existing teachers able to handle the new curriculum, they must undergo specialised training.

New proposals to ease the parents’ burden are good news, indeed. The education reforms task force appointed by President William Ruto has proposed that the government increase capitation. Currently, there is no allocation for CBC instruction materials, with the burden being borne by the parents.

This is an early Christmas and New Year’s gift to the parents, who have been forking out money for tuition since the new system began. Many will be pleased to hear that the government has conceded that it should ideally cater for the tuition items.

While parents should be involved in their children’s learning, it is unfair to treat them as if they are also learners. There have been complaints that the CBC pupils’ homework, for example, is too demanding and takes too much of the parents’ time.