Sweet news for sugar sector

There is finally some sweet news for the ailing sugar sector, which has been synonymous with pain, frustration and agony, especially for farmers. The Sugarcane Pricing Committee has increased the price of the raw material by eight per cent. In an industry that has in recent years been on a free fall, any little progress should be fully appreciated.

Millers will now be required to pay growers Sh4,040 per tonne of sugarcane, up from the prevailing Sh3,700 that was set in 2018. This is a huge boost for the long-suffering farmers and a welcome indication that the promised reforms to revive the industry are beginning to bear fruit.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has warned that millers who fail to adhere to the new price risk a hefty fine of Sh500,000 or a year’s imprisonment. Sadly, it has had to come to this for regulators to be able to breathe some life into a sector that was once a source of livelihood for farmers and major creator of direct and indirect jobs.

Latest reforms

The committee is keen to ensure that farmers directly benefit from the improved prices in the market. President Uhuru Kenyatta initiated these latest reforms, having appointed a task force that came up with recommendations on how to turn around the industry. The proposal to privatise sugar mills has made little progress.

On the ground in the western Kenya sugar belt, however, there has been a drastic decline in the area under cane — from 223,605 hectares in 2015 to 191,215 ha in 2018.