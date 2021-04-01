Sweet news for sugar sector

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

There is finally some sweet news for the ailing sugar sector, which has been synonymous with pain, frustration and agony, especially for farmers. The Sugarcane Pricing Committee has increased the price of the raw material by eight per cent. In an industry that has in recent years been on a free fall, any little progress should be fully appreciated.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.