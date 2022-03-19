Supreme law a major milestone

Many good things have been said about the 2010 Constitution. It was the culmination of a long struggle for reforms to enhance human and other rights that had been routinely abused during the single-party dictatorship under Kanu. It was, for example, lauded as one of the most progressive documents in the world.

However, the Constitution has not been without its shortcomings. A major one is the failure to fully implement it, more than a decade later. Often cited is the elusive two-thirds gender rule. On the positive side, though, there are provisions that have entrenched rights, including the constitutional commissions that continue to deliver the goods.

An equally remarkable benefit is devolution, which created 47 counties that have seen a massive transfer of resources from the centre to the periphery. Today, vibrant towns have sprung up where the county headquarters are based. There is impressive development of infrastructure that has seen counties that had not an inch of tarmac roads, build their own.

It is commendable that more accolades for the supreme law of the land are still arriving. On Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta launched a report detailing the progress that has been made in entrenching equality through the inauguration of the Constitution.

Aptly titled, 'Leave no one behind. Peace and conflict analysis: Through the eyes of those at risk of being left behind’, the report is a joint product of the government and the United Nations Office in Kenya.

It is, indeed, the product of a fruitful partnership, which the 2020 Kenya National Bureau of Statistics report also confirms. It recognises that every person is equal before the law and has a right to equal protection and benefit.