Supreme Court rejection of MCAs’ cash claim great

The Supreme Court’s rejection of a Sh8 billion payout claim by former Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) is music to the ears. It is a sound ruling by the apex court, as this nonsensical attempt to get money from the taxpayers has been stopped for good.

Quite rightly, the court has dismissed the petition filed by the MCAs, alleging that their terms were reduced ahead of the 2017 General Election. Those who were re-elected went on to serve for another five-year term that ended at the August 9 elections.

Their argument that the earlier term should have expired on March 3, 2018, but the election date was set for August 8, 2017, did not impress the judges.

In a most-emphatic ruling, the apex court said public office is meant for the benefit of the people and not the holders of those positions.

This also applies to the holders of elective positions such as the MCAs. These are not meant for their personal benefit, but for the good of those on whose behalf they act. The decision quashed a 2017 High Court ruling that the MCAs be paid for the full five-year tenure.

Supreme Court

In an earlier decision, the Supreme Court also rejected as divisive an attempt to make sweeping constitutional changes through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). It declared that constitutional changes are exclusively reserved for ordinary citizens and cannot be exercised even by the President, as the holder of the highest office in the land.

Another landmark Supreme Court ruling was the declaration of the Constitutional Development Fund Act as unconstitutional and, therefore, invalid and a violation of the principle of separation of powers. This was a rejection of the MPs’ control over resources, with the judges arguing that they should concentrate on their legislative and oversight roles.