Support young drivers

The local sports scene will witness a break from the norm when young Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi, co-driven by Mwangi Kioni, compete at Rally Sweden next weekend in the Nordic mountains.

Kenyans have over the years been used to athletes competing in Diamond League races and big-city marathons abroad.

The Kenya sevens rugby team too has been on the global trot, chalking up standout performances at the World Rugby Sevens Series since 1999.

It will be the first time Kenyans will be competing in a World Rally Championship (WRC) contest outside the country since Karan Patel competed in the 2016 Series – Rally Catalunya in Spain, Rally Finland and Rally Portugal.

The Nation Media Group will bring all the WRC events live this year, thus giving Kenyans an opportunity to watch Kimathi and Kioni do their stuff next week.

Legendary drivers Patrick Njiru, the late Shekhar Mehta and Ian Duncan have also featured in a number of past WRC events.

Rallying, especially in the WRC series, is expensive. Which is why the undertaking by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Kenya Airways and Safaricom to sponsor the two Kenyans is commendable.

Kimathi and Kioni's trip to Rally Sweden has been made possible by FIA through its ambitious FIA Rally Star Programme, which aims at developing global rallying by giving upcoming crews a chance.

The programme, which started last year and has had two Kenyan drivers on its list of beneficiaries, aims to support a new generation of drivers and identify those with the highest potential to make a stab at a professional career.

The programme will especially benefit Kenyan youngsters to step into the shoes of the older, more experienced drivers, who are still calling shots in their twilight years.