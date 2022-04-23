Support sports training camps

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and Athletics Kenya (AK) have come up with good initiatives that could greatly boost Kenya’s sporting prowess in years to come.

The NOC-K Elite Youth Camp, which started on April 4, ended at Kenyatta University Ruiru Campus on Monday, with 169 youngsters participating.

More than 98 female and 64 male athletes drawn from 26 federations were taken through development of character as well as sportsmanship in general. NOC-K launched the Elite Youth Camp initiative in 2019 but no camps were held in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. This is part of NOC-K president Paul Tergat’s Elite Youth Development Programme for 2022-2026 that is geared towards exposing athletes aged between nine and 18 to quality training.

The camp is expected to bolster their skills ahead of the Cairo Youth African Games in September this year, the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The Elite Youth Camp is already spawning success stories, with the 2019 edition seeing some junior players transition to the national senior team. The ladies’ hockey team and the ladies 3x3 basketball team will also participate at the Commonwealth Games.

AK started the youth camps in the countdown to the 2017 World Athletics Under-18 Championships in Nairobi. These holiday camps were also held ahead of the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, where Kenya topped the standings with 16 medals; eight gold, one silver and seven bronze.

AK had 1,500 juniors training in 26 camps across the country ahead of trials for the 2022 World Athletics Under-20 Championships due for Cali, Colombia, in August.

The good results show that these initiatives are working and the government, the corporates and federations should continue their support. Athletics has been Kenya’s main source of medals at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and other competitions.