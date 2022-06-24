Support rugby team

The financial challenges facing the national 15s rugby team, Kenya Simbas, is symptomatic of the poor planning by the government.

Last Saturday, the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) started an online campaign to raise funds to fund Kenya Simbas’ trip to France to compete in the African qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The federation resorted to raising funds through an online campaign after the government admitted there were no funds to facilitate the team’s trip the African qualifiers for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which will be held in the French cities of Marseille and Aixen from July 1 to 10.

The last-minute admission by the government that there are no funds for the trip is baffling, given that KRU presented its budget to the Sports ministry well in advance of the championships.

KRU first presented a budget of Sh22 million to the government in 2020. The money was meant to fund the team’s preparations, including payment of allowances to players.

With no response forthcoming from the government, the union sent out a reminder in June last year, and again put in a fresh request for funding three weeks ago.

On June 21, the union got a memo from the Ministry of Sports indicating that there were no funds at the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund, the kitty from which national teams are funded.

While we commend the government for funding the pre-qualifier round held in June last year where Kenya sailed through, the government should have extended its full support to the team.

Like in 2014, Kenya is on the verge of qualifying for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

This year, the team’s performance has improved greatly after competing in the Currie Cup First Division in South Africa from April to June, for the first time winning three matches and losing six.

The government should do more to support the team, which is scheduled to leave the country on Tuesday.