Support rugby league

The 2023/2024 rugby season came to an exciting end on Saturday with Kabras Sugar winning a fourth Kenya Cup title, their third in a row, as Mwamba emphaticlly claimed the women’s version of Kenya Cup, also for the third successive time. South Coast Pirates won their first second-tier Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship.

Even before the Pirates and Impala had met in the final, they had already qualified for promotion to the top-tier Kenya Cup, having finished in the top two places in the KRU Championship.

Commendably, Kabras Sugar, Mwamba and Pirates have set high standards in their respective leagues. Kabras and KCB have dominated local rugby in the past decade, playing in the last seven Kenya Cup finals.

The two teams have also provided 90 per cent of the national team players. However, KRU and clubs need to do more to make these leagues more competitive and appealing by providing ttractive sponsorships and prize money, as well as modern facilities.

Kenya Cup has neither a title sponsor nor live TV coverage. That drives sponsors away and sees players stagnate for lack of exposure.