Support road safety drive

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has introduced a new driving curriculum through the Traffic (Driving Schools, Driving Instructors and Driving Licence) Rules, 2020 and rolled out a driver retraining programme for public service vehicles.

Under these two new initiatives, which are aimed at reducing road crashes, theory tests will be migrated to digital platforms to tame rogue examiners who give undeserving trainees a clean bill of health in exchange for bribes.

This culture of impunity costs the country 3,000 lives every year, besides occasioning economic losses estimated at between three and five per cent of gross domestic product. The trend seems to be worsening with NTSA statistics indicating that at least 2,200 people were killed on the road in the first half of this year.

The road safety campaign, which is being implemented in collaboration with the European Union, should be supported by all, coming at a time when research shows more than 85 per cent of road crashes in Kenya are attributable to human error, negligence and inability to drive competently and safely.

The current arrangement—where driving tests are conducted through close interaction with the trainees and revolve around traffic signs, the Highway Code and practical tests—has clearly failed.

Drivers will now be subjected to a uniform set of testing standards and the state will deploy simulators and vehicles for training. That will have the desired effect of shifting the bulk of road safety responsibility from profit-driven private firms to NTSA, the state agency that is constitutionally mandated to enforce road safety rules and regulations.