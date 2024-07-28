Support paralympians

Amid the ongoing 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, France, Team Kenya for the Paralympics scheduled for the same city in a month’s time continues preparation in Nairobi, Nandi and Murang’a counties.

Team Kenya will be represented by 14 athletes and seven guides or pilots in five sports at the Summer Paralympic Games starting August 28 to September 8 in the French capital.

This is the first time in history that Kenya will field athletes in five sports where taekwondo and cycling athletes will be making their debut, with multiple Paralympic medallist Samuel Muchai going for his fourth Games in athletics.

Kenya had only nine contestants at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics that were delayed for 2021 due to Covid-19 where the country managed only one medal (bronze) from Nancy Chelang’at, who is in the current team.

This was a drop in performance from the past three Paralympics in 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, and 2016 Rio. In Rio, the country collected six medals; three gold, one silver and two bronze.

Kudos to the Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) led by its president Ronald Milare for steadying the ship and bringing some vibrancy in para sports upon election in May last year after many years of leadership wrangles.

While the government and Kenya Breweries have come out to support KNPC in its activities, especially helping out in qualification processes, the corporates have been largely silent compared to the Olympics where they have supported Team Kenya.

Para athletes have more challenges than the able-bodied athletes hence need more attention and support if they’re to train well and be able to post good results.

We have had delays in funding in the past, which has seen para athletes fail to secure visas on time, among other things, hence missing out on crucial qualifying events. This is demoralising considering the input by athletes.