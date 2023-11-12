Support paralympians

The free and fair para athletics championships that concluded on Saturday at the Kiprugut Chumo Stadium showed the hitherto wrangling Kenya National Paralympics Committee (KNPC) is back on track since the election of the new team led by Ronald Milare in May.

At the Kericho meet, 39 athletes were picked for three major international assignments that form the pathway for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. The team will compete in the East Africa Games between November 22 and 28 in Kigali before turning their focus to the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Tunis and Dubai in February and March, respectively.

Tunis and Dubai will be vital as they will enable Kenyan athletes to attain the qualifying times for the Paris Paralympics. They will be eying the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan, in May, where medalists will gain automatic qualification for the Paralympics.

Last week, Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Hellen Wawira claimed the Africa Championships in Cairo. Now ranked sixth in the world, she has a high chance of qualifying for Paris since top eight athletes have a direct ticket.

Asiya Mohammed impressed in the women’s single sculls at Africa Rowing Championships last month in Tunis to qualify for her second Paralympics, while the shooting team will head to Dubai in December for their qualifiers.