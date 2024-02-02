Support cross country running

The third edition of the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Championships, a World Athletics Gold Tour event, runs today at the Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The event, which has drawn over 578 athletes from 15 nations, is among 27 competitions on the 2023/2024 World Cross Country Tour calendar.

Kenya was privileged to have two events in this season’s World Cross Country Tour, with the inaugural Great Chepsaita Cross Country held on December 2 in Chepsaita also in Uasin Gishu being the first on the calendar.

The two cross country meetings have been a blessing to Kenya as most of our athletes will use them to prepare for a busy 2024 season.

First in line on the busy programme is the Africa Cross Country Championships on February 25 in Tunis, followed by the World Cross Country Championships on March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia.

The African Games will run from March 8 to 23 in Accra with the Olympic Games holding from July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

Cross country has always been important to athletes as far as endurance training is concerned.

Double Olympic 1,500 metres champion Faith Kipyegon launched her 2023 season with victory at the Sirikwa Classic last season on her way to winning the 1,500m and 5,000m world titles, besides breaking three world records in 1,500m, 5,000m and Mile.

We commend the organisers of the Sirikwa Classic for heeding to athletes' concerns to make the course at Lobo safe and secure.

It’s important to note that Athletics Kenya will also use the Sirikwa Classic to pick Kenya’s team to the Africa Cross Country Championships in Tunis.