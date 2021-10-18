Support courts to perform

When President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Martha Koome Kenya’s Chief Justice, top on her list of pledges was swift conclusion of court cases. It is laudable that that was not a one-off promise but one that she has repeated several times since her historic appointment as the country’s first woman at the apex court.

It goes without saying that justice delayed is justice denied; hence, CJ Koome’s pledge must have been music to the ears of countless Kenyans who have suffered gross injustice as their cases drag on.

It is interesting, but not surprising, that the countries that score highest on rule of law also rank high in the index of least-corrupt countries. Scandinavian countries lead the pack in this regard.

Kenyan courts have been accused by the other arms of government of ‘sitting on cases’ for inordinate lengths of time. Cases of suspects languishing in jail pending hearing of their cases are all too common, making a mockery of the rule of law concept as some of them die unheard.

Illegal squatters

It is equally unconscionable that illegal squatters should occupy land that they have no right to as rightful owners lose the economic opportunity of developing their land. The recently concluded Wasini land case offers hope that similar cases will finally be disposed of.

Reasons for delayed cases are legion but two stand out: A hamstrung Judiciary that is dependent on too few officers and a corrupt-to-the-core court system in which ‘missing files’ is the order of the day.

It was heartening to hear CJ Koome say it only took a call to the President to unlock the swearing-in of 40 judges months after he received the list of their names.