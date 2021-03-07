Support athletes for events

Athletics remains Kenya’s bread basket at African, Commonwealth and the Olympic Games. Being an Olympic year and despite Covid-19 challenges, Athletics Kenya must be on top of things if the country is to improve their performance at the Tokyo Summer Games due July 23 to August 8 in the Japanese capital.

Kenya staged its best show at the 2016 Rio Summer Games, winning 13 medals — six gold, six silver and one bronze. This is a feat Kenya can easily replicate or refine.

There are also three crucial events — the May 1-2 World Relay Championships in Silesia, Poland, June 1-5 Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Algiers and August 17-22 World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi. AK must ensure stability and proper planning in these events and the Olympics.

Athletics is among the first to get the nod to restart events last September after six months of Covid-19-instigated break.

While it was wise for AK to bring all the track and field meetings that were scheduled for Bondo, Mumias and Meru to Nairobi, we need to see proper organisation moving forward. We can’t keep on cancelling or postponing events when the government is yet to open space for sports like boxing.

AK must ensure the electronic timing system is used in all events to give our athletes a chance to attain the qualifying marks for the Africa Senior Championships, Olympics and World U-20.

AK have talked about focusing on sprints and long distance races. Sprints only moved to camp last week, courtesy of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya. What about the 5,000 metres and 10,000-metre probables? What is the plan?

John Ngugi is the only Kenyan to win the 5,000-metre title at the 1988 Seoul Games, while Naftali Temu managed a similar feat in 10,000 metres at the 1968 Mexico City Games with Vivian Cheruiyot doing it in 5,000 metres in Rio in 2016. Kenyan women are yet to win the 10,000-metre title.