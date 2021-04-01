Supply enough vaccines and manage drive better

The country is staring at a new crisis: A Covid-19 vaccine shortage as hospitals run out of supplies while demand for the drug surges.

This comes hardly a month since the government announced the rollout of vaccination, which commenced with low jab uptake and alarmed health professionals, who thought the programme would fail. However, what is playing out now is different.

The emerging scenario indicates the government had not planned well for the rollout. Reports from across the county point at a drastic increase in vaccine seekers with demand far outstripping supplies.

Four counties — Nyeri, Nairobi, Murang’a and Uasin Gishu — have reported an acute shortfall of vaccine stocks, forcing health facilities to pull back on the vaccination drive as they await fresh supplies. This has dashed the hopes of the citizens who looked forward to receiving the jab against the virus.

According to records, the country received 1.12 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine early last month and more than 800,000 of these were distributed countrywide. Vaccination was launched with the primary focus on frontline personnel such as health workers, security officials and teachers.

Crisis

The expansion of priority categories to include the elderly and everyone else who is interested has precipitated a crisis. Many counties and private health facilities are constrained. They have run out of stocks.

Part of the problem is poor communication. At the outset, there was a lot of misleading information about the vaccine with claims that it had severe side-effects. Reports from Europe and other parts of the world did not make things any better. At any rate, citizens were not advised about where and when to take the jab. However, the fresh surge in coronavirus infections in the past few weeks and the veritable threat it poses has caused the mad rush for the jab.