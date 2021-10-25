Sudan coup negates civilians’ demands

The decision by Sudan’s military to retake power in a military coup yesterday should be condemned and discouraged. From the outset, the military has effectively stalled what has been the country’s promising transition to civilian rule and that should not be allowed to happen.

And by detaining government officials, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his wife and several ministers, the junta, led by Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has drawn a wedge between the military and civilian movements.

From our region, there should have been lessons to learn from — including from Sudan — that such a move never ends well. No wonder within the African Union and its affiliated regional blocs such changes of government are prohibited.

Sudan itself has had various coups and coup attempts since independence in 1956, which only sowed seeds of turmoil. Yet this transitional project was everyone’s hope for not just the Sudanese, but Africa. Sudan, under Omar al-Bashir, had been a basket case. Banned from the international financial system, it run on a sick economy punctuated with sky-rocketing inflation, shortage of basic commodities and rebellions.

The Transitional Government that came into place in August 2019, led by Premier Hamdok, had tried to lessen the blows. The most important of them was negotiating the end of United States sanctions last December, which returned Khartoum back to the global financial system, allowing it to engage with creditors.

Dr Hamdok’s administration improved the country’s image abroad, attracting donors. In fact, there had been ongoing negotiations, under the mediation of South Sudan, bringing some of the last armed groups to the table.

Yesterday, Lt-Gen al-Burhan announced he had dissolved the transitional government due to ‘infighting’. That means those peace talks have stalled and mistrust deepened.