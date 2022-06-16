Subsidise oil products

Senators are right to demand that extra revenue collected by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) be used to cushion Kenyans against the ever-increasing fuel prices. Coming after the National Treasury slashed the fuel subsidy by 84 per cent to Sh26.7 billion, from Sh31.7 billion, in the financial year starting next month points to the need for urgent measures to cushion Kenyans from the knock-on effects of the high, non-subsidised prices.

The slashing of the fuel subsidy sets the stage for costlier fuel amid simmering public anger over the high cost of basic items that has pushed inflation to a 27-month high. The subsidy scheme has been supported by billions of shillings raised from fuel consumers through the petroleum development levy, which was increased to Sh5.40 a litre in July 2020 from Sh0.40, a 1,250 per cent increase.

The levy cushions consumers from volatility in fuel prices but has also sees motorists lose out when paying the Sh5.40 for a litre at the pump. The slashing of the subsidy, therefore, calls for a review, as the senators have suggested. The senators have demanded that the government keeps the subsidy, especially at a time when the Kenyan taxpayers are doing well enough to see a surplus in the revenue collection, at Sh14 billion in the last quarter.