Stronger Tvets will help youth start own business

At 35 per cent, or 4.5 million young men and women in a population of nearly 50 million, youth unemployment is a huge challenge in the country.

This segment under 35 accounts for 75 per cent of the population. The national unemployment rate is 10 per cent.

These statistics would seem to explain why the attitude towards formal employment among the youth is steadily changing. Of course, the ongoing education reforms are also a response to this problem.

The government is keen to provide young people with a more practical education that will steer them away from job seeking to job creation. This is at the core of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

A study by Partnership for African Social and Convergence Research (PASGR) and Mastercard Foundation has found that more young Kenyans — at least half — prefer to start their own businesses rather than be employed.

The African Youth Aspirations and Resilient project sought to explore perspectives on dignified and fulfilling work.

Sustainable development

Asked to choose between employment and entrepreneurship, 38 per cent said they would start and run a businesses while 13 per cent were for employment.

Young people would also easily leave a well-paying job if they feel more passionate and useful in a new venture.

Unemployment hampers youth’s potential to contribute to sustainable and inclusive development.

The long-term solution the government has chosen is the CBC. But only 2,500 of 23,000 public schools have the required science kits.

This is so yet the bias is towards teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Teacher and equipment shortage and inadequate infrastructure will undermine the key objective of practical education.

An injection of Sh13 billion from China to equip technical and vocational training (Tvet) institutions is a major boost. Italy is also willing to chip in.