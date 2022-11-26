Strive for exam success

The national examinations finally begin tomorrow for the Grade Six and Standard Eight candidates. The tests will, to a large extent, shape the future of these young learners. They have had enough time to prepare for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations.

Other classes have been closed to give room to the candidates to concentrate on their papers. The candidates are joined by their seniors in Form Four, who will write their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

These tests are crucial, as they pave the way to the next stage on the leaners’ education ladder. Thanks to the government policy of 100 per cent transition, all will be promoted to the next stage. However, the quality of performance will eventually determine each candidate’s future path in life.

As this is a life-and-death matter for the students, their teachers and parents, crooked school heads take advantage of it to impose illegal charges. Some head teachers are demanding money from parents for ‘facilitation’ of invigilation, security and lunch during the exams. The government has cautioned that such levies are a violation of Education ministry directives. The field officers should stop these and report to their seniors.

Another problem that often rears its ugly head at this time is cheating in the exams. The government has warned that this will not be tolerated.

For now, the most important challenge is to efficiently manage the exams throughout the country. The candidates must be made to realise that there are no shortcuts to success in life. They must work hard and reap what they have sowed. Cheating in exams is living a lie that in the long run does not pay as the culprits face dire sanctions if found out.