Strictly monitor, enforce construction safety rules

The increasing incidents of buildings under construction collapsing and killing workers and passers-by is a crisis that has not been given the urgent attention it deserves.

The authorities should require the National Construction Authority (NCA) to quickly get to the root of the latest upsurge and seek lasting remedies to it.

There have been several cases in the past few months in Nairobi and Kiambu counties. The latest occurred at Kasarani, Nairobi, where three people died and six were, luckily, rescued. Cracks had reportedly been noticed on the ground floor walls.

As has happened too often lately, the seven-storey building under construction tumbled on Tuesday in the fourth case within months in the neighbouring countries. That could easily have been averted had building regulations been enforced.

One can understand the apparent frustration of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, who has even suggested that the developer be charged with murder.

He said NCA stopped construction of the building last year but the developer allegedly defiantly went ahead with it. Mr Sakaja has also warned that any employee of the city county found culpable in the approvals of the project will be dismissed and prosecuted.

However, the problem is deeper than that. It revolves around the regulation of the entire construction industry. Evidently, corruption and impunity are at the root of it, encouraging sub-standard construction that endangers lives.

That raises pertinent questions. What, for instance, became of the regular inspection of construction sites to ensure developers and their contractors obey building regulations?

What of the roles of the architects and engineers involved in the various facets of a construction project? Some greedy individuals in the construction industry seem to prioritise profit over human life.

They end up abetting the violation of building standards, by, for instance, allowing the use of low-quality materials.

NCA has cited non-compliance with building standards and regulations, gaps in construction approvals and poor workmanship as the main reasons for the collapse of buildings under construction.