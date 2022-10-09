Strictly enforce rules to curb carnage on roads

The carnage on the roads is continuing at a huge cost to the country. Sadly, the most productive age group has the highest risk of getting killed. These are the people who will most likely be travelling for business—or leisure, after working hard and earning the money.

Indeed, those travelling for fun can afford it. And, they not only fend for their families but also contribute to economic growth and prosperity. Their sudden death automatically deletes their contributions from the national tally.

In addition, road crashes impose a huge burden on the healthcare system as they cause numerous serious injuries that require admission to hospital for a long time, competing with diseases for beds, attention and medication in hospitals. They strain healthcare workers, who must look after the injured besides other patients battling with various illnesses.

In the past week, almost 20 people have perished in road crashes in the country. They include 11 killed on Saturday night at Subuiga, on the Meru-Nanyuki highway, in one of the most horrific incidents. A bus and a matatu were involved in a collision and one of them rammed a truck in the pile-up.

Some 145 people have been killed on the roads in the past week or so. In another case, one person died in an incident involving a military truck along the Nakuru highway. There have also been several fatal crashes on the Mombasa highway.

The annual average death toll on Kenyan roads, which is 3,000, was exceeded last year when more than 4,000 people died. And going by the grim figures so far, it could get worse .

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says 3,358 people perished on the roads between January 1 and September 13. Some 1,208 of these were pedestrians. Human error, reckless driving and speeding are mostly to blame.