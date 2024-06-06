Strictly enforce laws to curb looting in counties

Many good things have been said about the counties’ role in devolution, which has, over the past 10 years, enabled the transfer of sizeable resources from the centre to the grassroots to boost national development.

However, the same 47 devolved units have also gained notoriety for mismanagement, corruption, outright theft and plunder of public resources.

There has not been anything in recent years that evokes such mixed feelings. The Auditor-General and the Controller of Budget continue to document irregularities and illegalities.

And even as they wallow in wanton wastage and disorganisation, the counties have accumulated huge debts.

The counties’ failure to clear a Sh3 billion debts owed to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), for example, has contributed to the acute shortage of essential drugs in public hospitals.

But these same counties have also enabled the building of hospitals and schools across the country.

It is a big shame, therefore, that county officials so flagrantly break the law and hamper transparency and accountability.

Lack of checks and balances

Nowhere is this more pronounced than in their defiance of the law by opening too many accounts with commercial banks, of course with ulterior motives.

The counties have in the past three months opened 287 accounts with commercial banks, most probably to evade scrutiny on the spending of public funds.

The Controller of Budget has flagged the increase from 1,381 accounts at the end of last year to 1,668 in March this year.

The number could actually be higher as some of the counties did not disclose everything.

Under the law, the counties are only allowed to open and maintain accounts at the Central Bank of Kenya for ease of accountability. The exemption is for some imprest accounts for petty cash and revenue collection.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has often exposed the lack of checks and balances and shady deals that enable the looting of taxpayers’ funds. The officials responsible for these breaches are not above the law.