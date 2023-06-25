Strengthen Safari Rally

This year’s World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally held in Naivasha and watched by over a billion people worldwide once again proved a major success with the country attesting to the world of its organisational skills. And what a way to celebrate the 70th anniversary with eight-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier winning in a Toyota Gazoo Racing Team’s four-car sweep!

The Frenchman recaptured the title he first won in 2021 when Safari Rally made a return to the WRC fold after 19 years, dethroning Kalle Rovanpera, the Finn finishing second.

Welshman Evans Elfyn and Japanese Katsuta Takamoto came in third and fourth, respectively, to hand Toyota the team title in a rally where Carl “Flash” Tundo was the best-placed Kenyan in 12th position overall and third in WRC2 category.

High standards were set last year, hence the Kenya Motor Sports Federation should uphold or better them this year. It’s not by chance that FIA extended Safari Rally’s WRC status to 2026. Last year, over Sh6.7 billion was pumped into the economy with the country coming from Covid-19. Many believe it has benefited more this year with no Covid-19 restrictions.

With the rally drawing in more visitors from the WRC manufacturer teams, Toyota, Hyundai and Ford, the rally drew many fans this time round from the region, a boon for the hospitality and transport industry with businesses booming.

The assurance by President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua of their commitment to have Safari Rally’s WRC status extended is great news for stability and planning.

The government should now prioritise the rally, dualling the Nairobi-Nakuru Road and the Hell’s Gate Road to avoid the heavy traffic witnessed since 2021. It should work with KMSF since this is a WRC event whose delivery should be world class.