Streamlining hiring of diplomats long overdue

Any country worth its salt cares about how it is perceived in the international arena through its participation in global affairs. This is precisely why countries always endeavour to build and promote their cadres of envoys to effectively articulate their interests in bilateral and multilateral ties and to play their part in the United Nations system and other international agencies.

Kenya has done quite well since Independence nearly 60 years ago in continental and international affairs to ensure that we’re effectively represented by competent envoys at both levels.

It’s in the interest of our country that the very best are picked as its representatives in organisations abroad and have the right skills to make them even more effective. This is why the enactment of a new law to streamline the hiring of diplomats is long overdue. The country really needs it.

According to Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, the new law will enhance the balance in the recruitment of ambassadors between career diplomats and politicians. This is what even the most powerful countries, with huge numbers of envoys across the world, do. People with knowledge, experience and expertise, and who are likely to contribute to enhancing relations between their countries and the host nations, should be chosen. The Foreign Service Act contains professional standards to be used to ensure that only suitable people are chosen to work as diplomats.

Kenya’s recognition in international affairs is evident in its election to the UN Security Council. With 64 embassies and consulates across the world, the country has a vast representation for its own benefit. The diplomatic service should, therefore, not be a place to reward cronies or political failures. It should be populated with individuals who are competent and articulate in championing national interests.